Flying Legends of Victory Tour: WWII bombers land in historic Borderland event

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour, featuring iconic WWII bombers B-17 Sentimental Journey and B-25 Maid in the Shade, arrived in El Paso, marking a historic moment for the Borderland.

Offering living history flight experiences, the tour kicked off a journey spanning twenty-three cities nationwide.

With only one media seat allocated, ABC-7 covered the event, highlighting the rare sighting of these legendary aircraft.

Passengers had the opportunity to fly in these historic planes, experiencing a glimpse into the past.

The tour's stop in El Paso drew attention to the bravery of WWII military personnel and honored their sacrifices.

If missed, the upcoming Amigo Air Show promises more aviation excitement.

