East El Paso woman, 71, makes history at Miss Texas USA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marissa Teijo, a dynamic 71-year-old from East El Paso, is set to redefine perceptions at this year's Miss Texas USA pageant as the oldest contestant ever to grace its stage.

Courtesy: Bazaar Models

With confidence and grace, she confidently walks the catwalk in her 5-inch heels, demonstrating that age is no barrier to elegance and style.

Growing up on a farm, Teijo developed a passion for fitness at a young age, participating in numerous fitness competitions throughout her life.

Marissa Teijo about 4 years old. Courtesy: Marissa Teijo

Her first big competition was the National Physique Committee competition in Corpus Christi. Courtesy: Marissa Teijo

Reflecting on her journey, she remarks, "I wanted to see how far I could go."

Marissa Teijo at the age of 40. Courtesy: Marissa Teijo

Facing nearly 100 competitors at Miss Texas USA, Teijo remains focused on challenging herself rather than others, affirming, "Beauty is not just on the outside, but it's on the inside also."

Marissa Teijo first big National Physique Committee competition. Courtesy: Marissa Teijo

Jackie Garcia-Martinez, a former pageant queen and model, is now the proud CEO and owner of Bazaar Models. She celebrates Teijo's journey, emphasizing the agency's commitment to representing women of all shapes, ages, and races.

Garcia-Martinez expresses pride in Teijo's historic participation, noting, "To have a woman out of El Paso, competing on a great stage like Miss Texas USA.

It's very, very rare. And so we're really excited that that woman making history is from our hometown."

Teijo finds her youthful spirit in happiness, asserting, "What keeps me young is being happy."

Marissa Teijo at the age of 18. Her first year in college. Courtesy: Marissa Teijo

As she prepares to make history at Miss Texas USA, Marissa Teijo exemplifies resilience, grace, and the power of pursuing one's dreams at any age.

Marissa Teijo at the age of 40. This is when she seriously got into lifting. Courtesy: Marissa Teijo

Miss Texas USA is June 21-22, 2024. The pageant will be held at the Hilton Post Oak hotel, located at 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056.

We will be streaming the pageant live. Stay tuned for details.