Miss Texas USA Contestant, Marissa Teijo, 71, visits KVIA studio after making a historic pageant run
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Viral sensation Marissa Teijo, the oldest contestant in the history of the Miss Texas USA pageant, visited the KVIA studio, captivating the staff with her inspiring story.
Teijo, a 71-year-old from East El Paso, gained widespread attention and acclaim for her dedication to fitness and personal growth, sparking positive feedback on news outlets and social media, especially from women inspired by her journey.
During her visit, Teijo expressed her surprise at the global attention her story has received, sharing how she always aimed to encourage and inspire people, and is grateful for the opportunity to do so on a larger scale than she ever expected.
Teijo met with the KVIA staff and was interviewed by Isabella Martinez, featured prominently on the noon show.
She discussed how her journey has resonated with people across the country, highlighting the power of resilience and the importance of pursuing dreams at any age.
Her presence at KVIA underscored her influence and the positive impact she continues to make in many lives.