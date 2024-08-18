Texas revives classic license plates with fresh designs and custom options

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- My Plates has reintroduced embossed license plates to Texas after a 15-year break.

Courtesy: MyPlates.com

Starting in August 2024, Texans can order new “Premium Embossed” plates featuring classic designs such as Black & Yellow, reminiscent of the 1950s, as well as new Black & Gold and Blue & Gold options with high-definition gold sheeting for a refined look.

Courtesy: MyPlates.com

This move comes after strong customer demand and the passage of Senate Bill 702.

Courtesy: MyPlates.com

These plates offer a tactile and visual upgrade, with customizable options available.

Texans can also pre-order additional designs, including Black & White, Gold & Black, and Carbon Fiber.

For more information or to order, visit MyPlates.com.