Las Cruces model on the cover of Vogue

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces model Brooke Freilino is featured on the latest edition of Vogue Weekly.

In addition to the cover, the publication put out an article detailing its interview with Brooke.

Brooke posted the news on social media, thanking members of her team and the Vogue Weekly staff for this acheivement.

"This milestone means more than I can put into words, and I am overflowing with emotion," she wrote on Instagram this week. "Reflecting on this journey, I am reminded of the incredible support system that has surrounded me, every bit of encouragement, every word of advice, and every belief in my dreams has brought me to this moment."

Brooke previously made headlines when she secured a spot modeling for New York Fashion Week at just 17-years-old. Read ABC-7 report and watch our interview with Brooke from February 2023 here.