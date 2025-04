EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at another nice weather day. Warm, dry, sunny, breezy at most.

We look to add another beautiful spring day to this weeks forecast. No complaints here! Conditions will stay warm and winds will remain calm at times breezy at most.

Today El Paso can expect a high of 87, Las Cruces 84.

Enjoy comfortable conditions for now, wind gusts are expected to pick up to 40MPH by Sunday.