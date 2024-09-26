16th Annual El Paso Fall Home & Garden Show happening October 4-6

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 16th Annual El Paso Fall Home & Garden Show is happening October 4 through 6 at the El Paso Convention Center.

Admission is free and everyone is encouraged to attend the weekend-long event. Click here to get $3 off parking.

The show provides El Pasoans with unique access to everything for your home and landscaping and one-on-one advice from experts.

Friday, October 4, 2024 – 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 6, 2024 – 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

ABC-7 will produce a live broadcast from inside the Home & Garden show on Friday, October 4, 2024. Look for our live reports in the evening newscasts.