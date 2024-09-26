Skip to Content
Entertainment

16th Annual El Paso Fall Home & Garden Show happening October 4-6

Home & Garden Show
By
New
Published 4:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 16th Annual El Paso Fall Home & Garden Show is happening October 4 through 6 at the El Paso Convention Center.

Admission is free and everyone is encouraged to attend the weekend-long event. Click here to get $3 off parking.

The show provides El Pasoans with unique access to everything for your home and landscaping and one-on-one advice from experts.

Dates of the Home & Garden Show

  • Friday, October 4, 2024 – 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
  • Saturday, October 5, 2024 – 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
  • Sunday, October 6, 2024 – 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

ABC-7 will produce a live broadcast from inside the Home & Garden show on Friday, October 4, 2024. Look for our live reports in the evening newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content