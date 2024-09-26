Borderland filmmaker releases documentary on the Virgin of Guadalupe

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez filmmaker Jesús Muñoz delves into the history of the Virgin de Guadalupe in his latest documentary, “Tonantzin Guadalupe,” which will be shown three times during the El Paso Film Festival, taking place Thursday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

“Tonantzin Guadalupe” explores the beginnings of the "Brown Virgin" cult of Tepeyac, the most celebrated and famous image in Mexico, which attracts more than 20 million worshipers annually.

The film recreates historical texts and includes interviews with renowned anthropologists, experts, thinkers, doctors, researchers, and academics from Mexico.

“The Virgin of Guadalupe is the most important and powerful icon of our culture," Muñoz told ABC-7 in a one-on-one interview. "I think that only the national flag could compare in terms of its importance and meaning, which is not surprising since the Virgin of Guadalupe was the first flag of Mexico."

“Tonantzin Guadalupe” unveils historical documents from 1524 to 1648, shedding light on the emergence of the Virgin of Guadalupe following the cultural clash between Europe and the Mesoamerican peoples.

Muñoz told ABC-7 that this film was funded through a grant from the Mexico Film Institute and has already debuted at various film festivals and in Mexican theaters.

If you want to catch this Virgin of Guadalupe's film, a free screening will take place at the El Paso Museum of Art on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at 3 p.m., space is limited. Additionally, the film will be shown at the Philanthropy Theatre, inside the Plaza Theatre, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

This will be Muñoz's second documentary. The Juárez native attended school in El Paso.

Tickets for Sunday’s showings are available at elpasofilmfestival.org/tickets-and-badges.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVh