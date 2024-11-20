“Tierra Roja” brings 1850s southwest region to life

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The independent short film "Tierra Roja," shot in the Southwest region, delves into the struggles of life in the 1850s New Mexico Territory, where land, identity, and heritage collide in the aftermath of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

The film's cast and crew joined ABC-7 at Noon to share insights about the production and its significance.

Writer, producer, and lead actor Abe Bueno-Jallad shared that the story was inspired by the land and its history, imagining the lives of his ancestors during a time of profound change. Emmanuel Aldrete, who plays Captain Font, highlighted the film’s cultural significance, saying it brings to life characters rooted in American and Mexican heritage.

Producer Marilyn Brindis emphasized the film’s dual purpose: “We want viewers to be entertained while also being educated about this historical event that happened here in New Mexico."

"Tierra Roja" will be featured at film festivals, including a local screening at the El Paso Film Festival next fall.

Film synopsis: Tierra Roja is a narrative short film set in the 1850s New Mexico Territory, exploring the aftermath of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. Sabina (Sabina Zuniga Varela, American Crime), a determined woman fighting to protect her family’s land and legacy, and Ramiro (Abe Bueno-Jallad, The Chosen), her steadfast partner, grapple with the political upheaval and personal heartbreak reshaping their lives. As they contend with the lingering pain of a profound loss, the story blends vivid dream sequences with stark reality, capturing their deep emotional and physical connections to the land, their heritage, and each other.