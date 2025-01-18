Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally returns to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally continues Sunday with a mass ascension of full-sized and RC balloons at sunrise, around 7 a.m., from the southwest lot of the Field of Dreams, located at 2300 Tashiro Dr.

This marks the first rally since 2011, with organizers aiming to revive the tradition and engage the community in the sport of hot air ballooning. Lead organizer Christine Castillas, a Las Cruces native, has brought this beloved event back to life after moving back to the area in 2023.

Our team will have live coverage of Sunday morning's balloon ascension during our 8 a.m. newscast. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating, and on-leash pets are allowed at the owner’s discretion.

The Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally is free and open to the public. Don't miss this colorful celebration in the skies over Las Cruces!