Jennifer Aniston cheekily acknowledges her cameo on ‘The Last of Us’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston is just as charmed as the rest of us that a relic of her place in pop culture survived the fictional apocalypse in HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

A 2003 issue of People magazine with Aniston on the cover was featured in the Season 2 debut episode of “The Last of Us” earlier this month, and the “Friends” actress winked at her cameo on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Of all the things to survive the apocalypse,” Aniston wrote in text across a capture of her real-life magazine cover in the show.

Aniston also added a laughing emoji and tagged the official “Last of Us” Instagram account.

The date of the magazine’s cover also served as an easter egg of sorts as far as the timeline of the show’s story goes, as the cordyceps pandemic first broke out in 2003, the same year that magazine issue was published.

Aniston has not personally appeared on the series, which is based on the popular video game of the same name.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Gabriel Luna and Catherine O’Hara.

“The Last of Us” is currently in its second season and airs on Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. also streaming on Max. (HBO and Max, like CNN, are units of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.