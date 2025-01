This week on Pet Pics, a snowy wonderland for some pets, while others are taking advantage of the cold temperatures and hibernating inside, cause dogs need beauty sleep too. See many more photos and submit your own for possible airing at this page under our Contests tab: https://ktvz.com/pets/pet-pics-sweepstakes/

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.