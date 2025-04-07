EPCC’s Spring Arts Festival

EL PASO (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) is hosting a Spring Arts Festival during National Library Week.

The Spring Arts Festival features Estella Gonzalez and Eduardo Martinez Leyva, authors of The World of Huizache Woman and Cowboy Park.

On April 9 Valle Verde campus will host the book signing from 11a.m. through noon. Northwest campus will host a writing workshop on April 10 11.am. though noon.

The National Library Week will host events that include food, games, Karaoke, and prizes at the Valle Verde Courtyard and Mission del Paso Library.