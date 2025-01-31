Tropical Smoothie celebrating Northwest El Paso café relocation with free smoothies for some customers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tropical Smoothie is celebrating the relocation of its Northwest El Paso location with $1.99 Smoothies and the chance to win free smoothies for a year.

The grand opening of the new café, located at 7722 Paseo Del Norte Boulevard, is happening February 1, 2025 from 8 AM to 10 PM.

The first 25 people at the grand opening will get free smoothies for a year, and everyone who attends will get special prizes, a spokesperson says. During the grand opening, all smoothies will be $1.99.

"This relocation underscores our commitment to making healthy lifestyles more accessible while providing an enhanced dining experience for the community," the spokesperson explained.