Las Cruces International Film Festival to honor actress Helen Hunt

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces International Film Festival's 10th Anniversary will honor Academy Award and Emmy Award winning actress Helen Hunt with an Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment award.

The festival will take place at NMSU from April 9 to 13 with a screening of Hunt's As Good As It Gets at the Allen Theatres Cineport at 7 PM on April 10.

"Recognized as the largest student-run film festival in the country, LCIFF has become a significant platform for aspiring filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts alike, drawing nearly 10,000 attendees each year," organizers explained. "This year, LCIFF will screen over 100 films ranging from narrative features, documentary features, short films, animation, and music videos from 50 different countries."

Hunt appeared at the El Paso Plaza Classic Film Festival in 2023 and was spotted filming in El Paso in October 2024.