El Paso Symphony Orchestra holding auditions
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is auditioning musicians for multiple positions this spring.
The auditions are happening Saturday, May 17, 2025 and Sunday, May 18, 2025 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall located at 500 West University Avenue M301.
The symphony orchestra is holding auditions for the following positions.
- Section Violin
- Section Viola
- Section Cello
- Principal Flute
- 3rd Flute/Piccolo
- Principal Oboe
- Utility Oboe/EH
- 2nd Clarinet
- 3rd/Bass Clarinet
- Principal Horn
- 4th Horn
- Utility Horn
- 2nd Trumpet
- 2nd Trombone
- Bass Trombone
"Should any position be filled by a current member of the EPSO, the resulting vacancy(s) may be filled at these auditions," a spokesperson explained today.
Contact the El Paso Symphony Orchestra Personnel Manager Leann Isaac at (915)-637-8144 for more information. Organizers say that applications are due by May 2, 2025.