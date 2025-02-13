El Paso Symphony Orchestra holding auditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is auditioning musicians for multiple positions this spring.

The auditions are happening Saturday, May 17, 2025 and Sunday, May 18, 2025 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall located at 500 West University Avenue M301.

The symphony orchestra is holding auditions for the following positions.

Section Violin

Section Viola

Section Cello

Principal Flute

3 rd Flute/Piccolo

Flute/Piccolo Principal Oboe

Utility Oboe/EH

2 nd Clarinet

Clarinet 3 rd /Bass Clarinet

/Bass Clarinet Principal Horn

4th Horn

Utility Horn

2 nd Trumpet

Trumpet 2 nd Trombone

Trombone Bass Trombone

"Should any position be filled by a current member of the EPSO, the resulting vacancy(s) may be filled at these auditions," a spokesperson explained today.

Contact the El Paso Symphony Orchestra Personnel Manager Leann Isaac at (915)-637-8144 for more information. Organizers say that applications are due by May 2, 2025.