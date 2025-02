By Carson Blackwelder and Mason Leib

February 26, 2025, 10:36 AM

Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress best known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died at age 39.

Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in a New York City apartment near Columbus Circle, police sources told ABC News.

Michelle Trachenberg attends Herve Leger Spring 2009 at The Promenade, Bryant Park on September 7, 2008 in New York City.Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.