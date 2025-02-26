El Paso musicians win Grammy, build future for local artists

Two El Paso musicians have achieved a career-defining moment—winning a Grammy for Best Children's Album. Roger Argenis and Sam Rodriguez were part of the team behind ¡Brillo, Brillo! by Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band. But their journey to music’s biggest stage was far from easy.Tune in to ABC-7 at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, to watch the Sunday Funday segment.

Both Argenis and Rodriguez have deep ties to the Borderland music scene. Argenis, a longtime musician and producer, struggled early in his career, at times living in his car while chasing his dream. Rodriguez, also a dedicated artist, faced the challenge of breaking into the industry while balancing personal hardships. Despite the obstacles, they never gave up.

Now, the two are using their success to inspire the next generation. Argenis founded Sound Stage 9, a music academy and artist development studio in El Paso, to help local talent thrive without having to leave the city. Rodriguez serves as an instructor, mentoring young musicians. “Why keep traveling to make music when we can build something here?” Argenis said. The studio offers lessons, rehearsal space, and a recording studio for aspiring artists.

For these Grammy winners, the milestone is just the beginning. With Sound Stage 9, they hope to continue growing El Paso’s music scene and prove that major success can come from anywhere—including right here in the Borderland.

