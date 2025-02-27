Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez set to travel to space on Blue Origin rocket

Singer Katy Perry is scheduled to blast off on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, according to the space company.

Former TV correspondent Lauren Sanchez -- also the fiancee of Bezos -- and TV host Gayle King will also be on the 11th human spaceflight for the company. Sanchez "brought the crew together" to launch on the New Shepard rocket, according to Blue Origin.

There is no specific date for the launch, but Blue Origin said it would take place this spring.

Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jc Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

While there's no date for launch yet, Perry kicks off her "Lifetimes Tour" on April 23, which goes through November, so she may need to get in the air before the opening concert in Mexico City.

The six-person crew -- all women -- is rounded out by Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn and Aisha Bowe.

Flynn is a film producer, while Nguyen is a civil rights activist who was instrumental in drafting the Sexual Assault Survivors' Rights Act, which as signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016. Bowe is a former NASA rocket scientist and an advocate for women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.

The trip will last only about 10 minutes and reach a height of about 65 miles above Earth. The Kármán line, considered the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space, is 62 miles, so the pop star will not actually be launched into orbit.

These are just the latest celebrities to blast off on a Bezos rocket.

Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan traveled on New Shepard in December 2021 -- just the company's third manned spaceflight.

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner boldly went into space two months before Strahan on the second crewed mission.

Bezos himself flew on his company's first manned mission.

Comedian Pete Davidson was also supposed to launch into space on New Shepard in March 2022, but he blamed a scheduling issue for his decision to nix the ride.