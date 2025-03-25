Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jersey Mike’s locations across El Paso took part in the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign on Wednesday, March 26, donating 100% of the day’s sales to local nonprofits.

Owners Abelardo and Michelle Gonzalez say the event is about more than just sandwiches—it's about giving back to the community.

This year’s proceeds will support four El Paso-based organizations: the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, and the Humane Society of El Paso.

Each nonprofit highlighted how the donations would directly impact local families, children, and animals in need—from meals and shelter to safety and support services.

Jersey Mike’s customers were encouraged to skip the packed lunch and instead grab a sub for a cause.

The Month of Giving is a nationwide initiative from Jersey Mike’s, with all locations participating to support local charities in their own communities.