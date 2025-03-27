Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are coming to El Paso! The famous cheerleaders will be putting on a live show and auditions at the Abraham Chavez Theatre Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Tickets are going to go on sale tomorrow.

JUST ANNOUNCED 💘 We’re bringing Sweetheart sparkle across Texas this May! Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 28.



✨ Saturday, May 24 | Dallas — Music Hall at Fair Park

✨ Sunday, May 25 | San Antonio — Majestic Theatre

✨ Tuesday, May 27 | Austin — Paramount Theatre

✨… pic.twitter.com/rzR24KS3Mb — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@DCCheerleaders) March 25, 2025

