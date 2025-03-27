Skip to Content
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders coming to El Paso

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders via X
Published 10:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are coming to El Paso! The famous cheerleaders will be putting on a live show and auditions at the Abraham Chavez Theatre Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Tickets are going to go on sale tomorrow.

"We’re bringing Sweetheart sparkle across Texas this May!"

Emma Hoggard

