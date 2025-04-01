April Fools! Roundup of the best local jokes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU announced a new course today... in honor or April Fools' Day!

The new "course" jokingly announced by the university features basic instruction on communication with extraterrestrials.

A video released today on social media featured students and a professor in a fake classroom, wearing tinfoil hats and studying a made-up alien language.

The City of Las Cruces is also celebrating April Fools Day by jokingly announcing that Mayor Eric Enriquez will go on his "World Tour," all while promising that the tour will not interfere with his mayoral duties.

Canutillo ISD is also getting in on the fun. The school district jokingly announced this morning that it would soon host an ice hockey team at Canutillo High School.

The El Paso Chihuahuas also joked that Mr. Beast would be assuming minority ownership of the team.

Meanwhile, the Sun Bowl Association teased a fake name change to the "Moon Bowl."