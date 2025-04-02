Sunset Amphitheater’s footprint could be expanding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sunset Amphitheater may be bigger than initially expected. El Paso City council has advanced a possible change to the contract with VENU, the company behind the over 12,000 seat amphitheater in the northeast.

Council voted six to zero on the proposed ordinance during their meeting. Representatives Josh Acevedo and Deanna Maldonado-Rocha were not present for the vote.

The amendment would update the land transfer from 17 to 20 acres, allowing a new design with 12 months of events programming.

The amendment also clarifies parking responsibilities and updates the official closing date of the sale.

The land transfer was originally expected to be finalized in December 2024, but was delayed due to title issues.

This is not official until a public hearing, which is scheduled for April 15, 2025.