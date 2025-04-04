List of the best burritos in El Paso, according to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Welcome to ABC-7's new list of the best burritos in the Borderland, as voted by you, our viewers. We asked our viewers to tell us their favorite spots across El Paso and surrounding towns to grab burritos. We looked at all of the responses, and compiled the following list. The higher up the list the restaurant is, the more El Pasoans told us that was their favorite burrito spot. Look through the list and tell us in the comments if you agree.

10. Bonny's Cafe

8920 Gtwy Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79907

9. Chipotle

The national chain has multiple locations across El Paso.

8. Rita's Burritos

4907 Crossroads Dr BLDG B, El Paso, TX 79922

7. Banderas Restaurant

9901 Alameda Ave El Paso, TX 79927

6. Valentine's Bakery

11930 Picasso Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

"Sometimes you'll see them making the flour tortillas right in front of you," Victor Alvidrez commented about the restaurant.

5. La Colonial Tortilla Factory

212 N Copia St, El Paso, TX 79905

"Best burritos by far been featured on Diners Drive in and Dives and other shows," Isaac E. Chávez said.

4. Food City

Food City has multiple locations throughout El Paso. Several people specified that the brisket burrito from Food City is their favorite burrito in all of El Paso.

3. Cazares Burritos

Cazares has three locations, which can be found on North Mesa Street, Doniphan Drive, and Airport Road.

2. Tortilleria Crystal

10310 McCombs St, El Paso, TX 79924

"The tortillas are really good," Danny Estrada commented.

1. Rafa's Burritos

Rafa's has five locations, which can be found in El Paso on Montana Avenue, Dodge Road, North Loop Drive, with additional locations in Horizon City and in Socorro.

"Its like a toddlers arm!" Mike Juarez said.