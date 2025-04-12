Skip to Content
Entertainment

Horizon students publish new book

Scorpion Writers Guild
By
Updated
today at 10:12 AM
Published 10:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of students at Horizon High School in El Paso have published a new book now available on Amazon.

The project showcases student voices and includes a foreword from notable public figures such as George Stephanopoulos, Beto O’Rourke, and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. Contributors say the effort highlights the importance of youth perspectives in today’s conversations. The book reflects months of collaboration, creativity, and pride from students across the campus. Their work is already drawing attention across the Borderland for its powerful message and professional presentation.If you would like to purchase and support the book, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content