Horizon students publish new book

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of students at Horizon High School in El Paso have published a new book now available on Amazon.

The project showcases student voices and includes a foreword from notable public figures such as George Stephanopoulos, Beto O’Rourke, and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. Contributors say the effort highlights the importance of youth perspectives in today’s conversations. The book reflects months of collaboration, creativity, and pride from students across the campus. Their work is already drawing attention across the Borderland for its powerful message and professional presentation.If you would like to purchase and support the book, click here.

