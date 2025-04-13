Skip to Content
Sensory-friendly hour at Comic Con

By
Updated
today at 9:56 AM
Published 7:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Comic Con is offering a sensory-friendly hour this Sunday, giving guests with sensory sensitivities early access to the event.

Hosted in partnership with Mike Dee’s Big Adventure, El Paso Children’s Hospital, and Vision for El Paso, the special session runs from 9 to 10 a.m. at the El Paso Convention Center, with sign-in starting at 7:30 a.m.

The effort is part of an ongoing partnership aimed at creating inclusive spaces during large public events.Pre-registration details can be found on Mike Dee’s Big Adventure website or Facebook page.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

