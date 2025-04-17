El Paso events: Easter events, UTEP student art showcase, Hike-A-Thon

by El Paso Matters Staff

April 16, 2025

Sign up for essential news about El Paso. Delivered to your inbox — completely free.

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

47th Annual NorthEaster Parade

The Mimbela Family NorthEaster Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19. The procession will feature floats, marching bands, local organizations, music and dance performances. This year’s theme is “Traditional Easter” and the grand marshal is retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Dan Webb, founder of Veterans at Breakfast and a supporter of other veteran groups and organizations. The parade starts at the intersection of Diana Drive and Hercules Avenue, goes north on Diana Drive and east on Hondo Pass Drive. Information: northeasterparade.com

UTEP Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition

The Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts will host its 2025 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition beginning Thursday, April 16, through July 25 at the center facility located on the University of Texas at El Paso campus. Featuring selected works by undergraduate students in the Department of Art, the exhibition highlights a variety of media including painting, sculpture, ceramics, metals, printmaking and graphic design. Admission is free and open to the public. An opening reception will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, May 16. Information: utep.edu/rubin

Hike-A-Thon Series

Outdoor enthusiasts can lace up their hiking boots for the 2025 Hike-A-Thon series, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Lost Dog Nature Preserve. Organized by Live Active El Paso, the free six-month series features guided hikes at trails across the city, ranging from beginner to moderate difficulty. Participants who register online will receive a Hiking Passport and can earn a prize by completing at least four hikes. The program encourages residents to stay active, connect with nature, and build community through outdoor recreation. Complete schedule and registration: LiveActiveEP.com

National Junior Ranger Day

Celebrate National Junior Ranger Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, at Chamizal National Memorial, 800 S. San Marcial St., with a free, family-friendly event highlighting the cultural and natural heritage of national parks. Attendees can enjoy live music, dance performances and hands-on art activities. Children will have the opportunity to earn a Junior Ranger badge through educational experiences. The event aims to inspire a love for public lands and share the story of the Chamizal National Memorial through community-driven programming. Information: 915-532-7273.