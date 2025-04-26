La Viña Spring Wine Festival underway

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- La Viña Winery is hosting its annual Spring Wine Festival today and Sunday, April 27, from noon to 7 p.m.

Guests can enjoy more than 20 wines available for tasting and purchase. Adult admission is $25, which includes a souvenir glass and a choice of five tastes or one full glass. Admission for guests ages 12 to 20 is $10, and children 11 and under get in free.

The event also features more than 60 food and arts and crafts vendors, along with live performances from three bands each day. Tickets are available at the gate only. No outside food, alcohol, or pets are allowed.

A VIP experience is also available for guests who want an upgraded visit.

For more information about the festival and to purchase VIP tickets, click here.