LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — The ¡mira! Las Cruces festival returns Saturday, April 26, featuring new entertainment including the city's first-ever drone show and live luchador matches.

The free event runs from 2 to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Las Cruces. Highlights include a drone show at 8:45 p.m., live wrestling matches on Las Cruces Avenue, and performances from DJ Johnny Kage, mariachi groups, and local bands. Free dance lessons and additional live music at the Rio Grande Theatre are also planned.

Organizers say the festival celebrates Las Cruces’ culture, food, music and art. Other activities include a farmers market experience, car show, kids zone, and a public mural project.

Chairs are welcome and leashed pets are allowed. Visit Las Cruces encourages attendees to review parking details and the full entertainment schedule, click here.