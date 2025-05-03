Skip to Content
Entertainment

Mighty Mujer Triathlon returns

By
Updated
today at 9:25 AM
Published 7:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's only all-women triathlon, the Mighty Mujer Triathlon, celebrates its 13th year with a sold-out event today, May 3, 2025, at Memorial Park.

The event will host 400 women competing in either the Sprint or Super Sprint race, which includes a 300-yard swim, a bike ride through Central El Paso, and a run through Memorial Park.

This year also introduces the Mini Mighties Splash & Dash — a swim-and-run event designed for girls ages 6 to 12 — with 50 participants expected to take part.

Athletes range in age from 6 to 66 and are traveling from states across the U.S. and Mexico.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content