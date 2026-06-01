You can walk your loved one to their gate at these US airports — without a ticket

By Avni Trivedi, CNN

(CNN) — Ever wished for a love-at-first-sight moment at an airport, like Sam and Annie in “Sleepless in Seattle”? For anyone young enough to have only travelled after Sept. 11, 2001, walking your loved one all the way to their gate is something you only see in old movies, or reruns of “Friends.”

Gate passes are used by airlines to allow non-ticketed individuals to pass through airport security, typically to allow extra assistance to travelers, or for escorting unaccompanied minors to and from gates. Most airports do not have a program to allow it, but that is slowly changing.

A recent trend at some domestic airports is bringing that movie moment back to reality. As of this month, 21 US airports allow nonticketed guests to obtain a pass that will allow them to go through airport security and into the terminal, for free.

These airports invite guests to shop, dine and experience what else they offer, including live music or art exhibitions. For family and friends of travelers, these visitor pass programs let you hug them goodbye until they board and provide support for those who need extra help navigating the airport.

Pittsburgh International Airport led the way with myPITpass, in 2017.

“There were stories upon stories of date nights at the airport, people who had grown up here because US Airways was such a big presence here,” Christina Cassotis, CEO of the airport, said. “It was a really exciting place to be.”

US Airways, which has since ceased operations, was an American legacy carrier founded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The myPITpass program ended in 2020 due to Covid-19 and didn’t restart after because the airport was undergoing construction on a new terminal.

However, it inspired and even helped other US airports to follow.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport now has the longest-running program, started in 2018 as a way to bring in more “non-aeronautical revenue,” such as parking, dining and shopping. But Rosa Johnson, manager of aviation customer communications for the airport, says the program took on a life of its own, turning into more of a customer experience initiative.

Travelers who need extra assistance, like those with language barriers or disabilites, can feel more secure with a family member or friend guiding them through the airport, she explained. “Nine times out of 10, our SEA visitor pass is the solution to that problem, because they have someone that they know, trust and know their needs,” Johnson said.

The pass also makes it easy to retrieve something you left behind in the airport, or if you want to familiarize yourself with the facility before flying.

Allowing non-ticketed passengers through security seems to be limited to US airports, although some airports, like Singapore Changi Airport and Athens International Airport, place their security checkpoints at the gates, allowing visitors to eat, shop and provide assistance to travelers.

How do the programs work?

Nonticketed guests who would like to visit the airport are required to apply online or at a kiosk in the airport terminal on the day of their visit. Most airports allow you to apply up to a week in advance, but some, including San Francisco International Airport, allow applications up to 30 days in advance.

All the programs require you to provide your full name that appears on your Real ID or passport and the day you would like to visit. All passengers must go through an approval process, either through the Transportation Security Administration or by uploading a scan of their passport or Real ID, which they must also have with them to go through security.

For airports that allow same-day applications at an airport kiosk, you will be approved on the spot. Most online applications send approval within 24 hours of your requested time to visit.

All guests are required to go through TSA, like ticketed passengers, and provide their approved pass and their Real ID or passport. Guests are not allowed to use TSA Precheck or any other security bypasses, and at some airports you are required to enter through and stay in specific terminals.

Each airport varies on the times you’re allowed to enter, how long you’re allowed to stay and what you’re allowed to carry with you.

Some airports, such as Kansas City International and Philadelphia International, limit guests to six-hour visits. Others allow an unlimited amount of time within normal operating hours, including San Antonio International and Tampa International.

All programs are first-come, first-served and have specific capacity limits, so apply as early as you can, and read the guidelines for the airport you’re visiting.

All the airports, except for Albuquerque International Sunport, allow minors to apply for a visitor pass, but require an adult to accompany them.

Expanding the program

The visitor pass program is continuing to pick up across the United States, with 21 airports now offering the opportunity. Assistance from airports such as Seattle-Tacoma and Pittsburgh has helped other airports start their versions.

“The airport community is so incredibly kind, and we connect to each other, literally,” Johnson said.

Sharing tips and experiences with partners is a way for the entire industry to grow together. As Seattle-Tacoma’s visitor pass program has evolved into more than a way to make money for the airport, Johnson said she has shared what she’s learned with other airports.

“It’s a big business choice for an airport to offer and invest in this, but we use it all the time for so many needs,” Johnson said. “It actually helps alleviate the stress on our staffing and the airline staffing because folks can go in and kind of do a self-service.”

Each airport has different infrastructure, so if yours isn’t on the list, there may be some factors that make it more difficult to operate a visitor pass system. It can come down to who owns and operates the airport, how many checkpoints there are, and what amenities it offers.

For a program that can be useful to so many people, it’s relatively unknown to the public, something that Johnson wants to change.

“People don’t have a habit of thinking about a program like this unless they absolutely have to and I think if people utilize a program like this, don’t be afraid to pick somebody up that you love from the airport, park there, meet them at their gate, make it a more leisurely time for human connection, because that’s what airports are all about.”

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