Applications open for 2025–26 Sun Court

Published 5:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Young women in El Paso have the opportunity to represent the Borderland as part of the 2025–2026 Sun Court.

The Sun Court is made up of full-time female students ages 18 to 22 who serve as ambassadors for various Sun Bowl events throughout the year.

Members participate in high-profile community events such as the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Sun Bowl Invitational Basketball Tournament, the annual Sun Bowl Football Game, and local tournaments like pickleball and flag football.

Applications and eligibility requirements click here.

