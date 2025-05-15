List: Best steak in El Paso County, according to locals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has compiled the following list of the best steak in El Paso County based on voting and reviews by El Pasoans.

Locals were asked which restaurant serves their favorite steak. Then our team compiled a list of the top 11 most mentioned and most loved restaurants.

Browse through the list below and let us know if your favorite is represented.

Coming in at #11, Manhattan Heights Tavern & Grill has a solid base of loyal customers. Read through paragraph below to learn a bit more about the restaurant's history:

"Manhattan Heights Tavern & Grill promises to be the casual, fine dining restaurant and bar that the Manhattan Heights neighborhood of El Paso has been missing. Our menu will feature house cut steaks, fresh fish, martinis, wine and more! This concept is brought to you by the same owners as Thirty 5ive Tavern & Grill on El Paso's East Side. Open since 2017, we cannot wait to bring our growing restaurant to the Manhattan Heights neighborhood!"

"Argentina style grill over wood! The best in town," ABC-7 viewer Omar Rodriguez described his favorite steak spot, Casa Pantera. The restaurant describes itself as the perfect spot for steak, appetizers, and drinks:

"Its wood-burning grill, quality beef, and enchanting indoor/outdoor space have El Pasoans flocking to check it out. But before you settle on a gigantic tomahawk steak or maybe the tender short rib suadero in an agave–morita chile glaze, consider a starter, perhaps the mesquite-grilled octopus, ahi tuna tostada with avocado and salsa macha, or the chilled seafood tower, with shrimp, oysters, mussels, and more. The Michoacana Mule with pineapple rum and Brazilian banana liqueur could be your dessert, but an espresso sorbet will end the evening with a kick."

Ruth's Chris Steak House is a favorite for many El Pasoans we heard from. The national chain has a location in The Fountains in East El Paso.

"Since 1965, we’ve honored the same recipe for success that was created by our founder, Ruth Fertel: perfect steaks, warm hospitality, and good times that never stop rolling. Here is why so many people say we consistently deliver one of the best dining experiences in the world."

When we asked El Pasoans about their favorite steak restaurants, an inevitable debate between the various Great American locations broke out. The location in Vinton shone through as a favorite, earning its spot as #8 on our list.

"We are a locally, family owned business. Our restaurant has delighted its clients with a recognized selection of prime steak cuts selected from the 12% of the best cattle of North America. Homemade bread greets you at the door, amazing signature drinks are crafted by our mixologist, and the best service is always welcoming you in. Enjoy the Great American experience that has meat lovers from all over the country delighted."

You'll need to drive to the edge of town to enjoy #7 on our list. "Oh man we had some AMAZING steaks at The Edge of Texas," ABC-7 viewer Lauren Vandever commented.

"Located on the edge of Texas in El Paso, The Edge of Texas Steakhouse offers a unique dining experience with a blend of casual and classy ambiance."

The Great American on Mesa Hills is also a big favorite among the El Pasoans we heard from.

"The present Great American Steakburger on Mesa Hills is actually one of five several restaurant locations that were originally started by the Nunns. Sadly, Peggy & Jack have passed away, but we strive to continue to uphold the vision that they had when they created the original restaurant on Alabama Street in northeast El Paso over forty years ago. Cris and Theresa Green own and operate this location, In Fact, Cris started working for the Nunns at the original location in its very first year of operation in 1978 as a busboy, learning the trade from the ground up. He considered Jack & Peggy as a second set of parents to him and continued working for them managing their stores for several years after purchasing this location in 2002. Suffice it to say, we are all greatly indebted to and appreciative of the Nunn’s for their tutelage and generosity. The management team of the Great American Steakburger on Mesa Hills include: Victor Aguilar, Audrie Kennedy, Barbara Wilson, Ampi Gonzales, Martha Acosta, Nicolas Aguilar and Poncho Sierra. Our Meat Cutter is Cesar Soto."

El Pasoans tell us that Texas Roadhouse will give you the best bang for your buck when it comes to steak. Several people singled out the location on Yarbrough as their favorite.

"Legendary Food, Legendary Service® starts with taking no shortcuts. We take great pride in every plate we serve, every time."

Many of the El Pasoans who told us they love West Texas Chophouse singled out the Airway location as their favorite. The restaurant also operates locations on Paseo del Norte and George Dieter.

"Our menu features Sterling Silver Premium dry-aged and wet-aged steaks, handcrafted burgers, tasty sandwiches, and homemade desserts, all served in a laid-back, contemporary setting."

Of all the Great American locations in El Paso, locals told us that the Yarbrough location is the best spot for steaks. This is how the restaurant explains the origins of the Yarbrough location:

"In 1985, along with Cris Green, who had started working at the original Alabama street location in 1978 and quickly became part of the family, opened their first Great American Steakburger at 2220 N. Yarbrough Dr. in a small A-Frame building. This concept was an effort to utilize all the steak trimmings generated from cutting their own steaks by turning them into “steakburgers.” This location was an overnight success so in 1986 they tore the building down and custom built a new store which has been a grand success ever since. Upon Peggy’s death in 2006, David and his son, Wayne Ogle, took over complete ownership and operations of this location."

Located at 420 Talbot Avenue in Canutillo, there's no shortage of love for this steakhouse and Mexican grill among El Pasoans. Jay Tuggle commented that the Ribeye at Victoria's is "amazing." Many described Victoria's as an underrated hidden gem.

"I've been here a few times with my family and they are always able to accommodate a large table last minute for our large family. The food here is sooo good but make sure to ask before hand if they have the steak you're wanting because they'll sell out fast. I'll most likely be coming back again because my Tia loves it here." Marisa M.

Not only did Cattleman's Steakhouse get the most votes among this list of restaurants, it received the highest number of votes out of all the restaurant lists we've ever compiled.

"Cattleman’s all the way," Rosa Guerra Ortega said. Jorge Carbajal commented that it's "Cattleman's for sure," for him.