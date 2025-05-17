Learn to swim awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Memorial Day weekend approaches, safety experts are reminding families to prioritize water safety. Saturday marks National Learn to Swim Day, a date established by Swimways Corporation in 2014 to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children how to swim.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 4,000 people die from drowning every year—and it remains one of the leading causes of death for children. The agency emphasizes the importance of swimming education as a preventative measure.

National Day Calendar notes that the best time for children to begin learning how to swim is between six months and four years old.

With many families expected to spend time at pools or lakes during the upcoming holiday weekend, it’s a timely reminder to ensure everyone knows how to stay safe in the water.