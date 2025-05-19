Braxton Keith, Aaron Watson team up for El Paso concert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Braxton Keith and Aaron Watson are co-headlining at Cowtown Event Center on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The two artists are expected to perform full sets, while attendees will have the opportunity to participate in line dancing. The event center is located at 11451 Gateway Boulevard.

Event organizers say that tickets go on sale Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10 AM MT. Find tickets here.

"Braxton Keith, born and raised in Midland, TX, has quickly built a devoted fan base across the state with his modern cowboy charisma and songs like 'Cozy,'" event organizers explained. "He’ll be joined by the legendary Aaron Watson, a true icon in independent country music, known for hits like 'Outta Style' and 'That Look.'"