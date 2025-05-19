Kali Uchis performing in El Paso this August

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis' "The Sincerely, Tour" is coming to El Paso!

Uchis will perform at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 8 PM.

The venue has a clear bag policy that will be enforced for the concert. Find a full list of what is allow and what is banned, as well as event parking information, here.

Tickets for the El Paso date are on sale now here. There is a limit of eight tickets per person per credit card, according to Ticketmaster.