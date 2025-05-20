George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role as Norm Peterson.

By ABC News

May 20, 2025, 1:56 PM

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

George Wendt as Norm Peterson in an episode of "Cheers." Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago's The Second City theater.

Prior to "Cheers," he starred in a few roles on television, including "M*A*S*H," "Taxi" and "Soap" before his big break in "Cheers."

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of "Cheers" from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for "Cheers."

"I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer," he said.

The actor added that he was exactly like Norm, just "with better writing."

Following "Cheers," Wendt appeared on "Saturday Night Live," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Frasier," "George Lopez" and other television shows.

He also starred in several television films, including "Alice in Wonderland" in 1999, "Strange Relations" in 2001, "Santa Baby" in 2006 and more.

Wendt married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The duo met while working at the Second City theater.

They share a daughter named Hilary and two sons, Joe and Daniel.

Wendt is also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis.

