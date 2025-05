EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rescue Runners is asking for volunteers to help walk dogs Sunday morning.

The Westside shelter, located at 5625 Confetti Drive, still needs help starting at 8 a.m.—not just for dog walks, but also to fill water bowls and play with the pups.

The Mission Valley location is fully staffed, but Westside still needs support.

To sign up, visit rescuerunners.org.