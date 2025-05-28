Director Luis Valdez to appear at 2025 Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Writer and director Luis Valdez will appear at this year's Plaza Classic Film Festival.

The festival is happening this year from July 17 to 27 at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso.

Two of Valdez's classic movies will play during the festival. Organizers say Valdez will appear on stage for interviews before each screening.

"1987’s La Bamba, about Mexican American rocker Ritchie Valens, at 7 pm Friday, July 18, and Zoot Suit (1981), considered the first major Chicano feature film, at 3 pm Saturday, July 19," organizers explain. "Both events will be in the Plaza Theatre."

Tickets will go on sale with the rest of the Plaza Classic Film Festival schedule on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 on Ticketmaster and at the Plaza Theatre box office.

"Valdez is one of the most important and influential American playwrights and filmmakers living today," event organizers say. "He has enjoyed success in the worlds of theater, television and film. He founded the Obie Award-winning theater company El Teatro Campesino in 1965 in California’s Central Valley, joining Cesar Chavez in his United Farm Workers rights movement. It is the longest running Chicano theater in the United States. The prolific 84-year-old debuted his latest play Adiós Mamá Carlota on May 10 at El Teatro Campesino Playhouse."