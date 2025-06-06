Coldplay Concert: Sun Bowl Stadium Fan Guide
ABC-7 has republished in full the Sun Bowl Stadium Fan Guide for the Cold Play concert happening June 13 and 14, 2025. Find the original Fan Guide here.
General Information
Concert Day 1
Friday June 13th , 2025
Doors open at - 5:00 PM
Sun Bowl Stadium
Concert Day 2
Saturday June 14th , 2025
Doors open at - 5:00 PM
Sun Bowl Stadium
Camping
Overnight camping is not allowed
Guests are allowed to start lining up at 3:00 PM on the day of concert
Parking
Parking for sale on event day only!
UTEP has contracted with the Goldmine Collective to provide parking services for select University Special Events. The Goldmine Collective supports UTEP Athletics by providing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Miner Student Athletes in the El Paso Community. For the upcoming Coldplay Concerts, general parking will cost $30 per vehicle. For some lots closest to the Sun Bowl Stadium, parking will cost $40 per vehicle.
- Any passes bought before the event will not be honored.
- Electric vehicle parking is available at a reduced cost. See parking map.
- Be aware of scams. UTEP will not be selling parking until the day of the event. Park and pay at the entrance of each lot.
- Ride a bicycle and park for free! GR1 lot, electric scooters are also welcome.
- Uber/Lyft pick up/drop off will be at SB10, and event ride-share shuttles will be available to and from the North Gate of the Sun Bowl starting at 2:00 PM until midnight. See the shuttle map.
- Security onsite, location to secure bicycle and scooter available, bring only your locking device.
- For general parking prices, please refer to the map.
The University inner campus will maintain normal operating hours on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14, with regular business and classes in session. Due to the Coldplay show at the Sun Bowl, parking on the inner campus will be restricted to UTEP IC Orange and Red parking permits only during the following times:
Friday, June 13, 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Saturday, June 14, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
VIP Information
VIP can begin to line up an hour prior to their check-in time at the North Gate. There will be a dedicated security lane until 4:00 PM.
VIP 1: ULTIMATE SPHERES EXPERIENCE
VIP 2: KAOTICA LOUNGE EXPERIENCE
VIP 4: FLORIS EARLY ENTRY EXPERIENCE
Box Office
Address: Main Office
2901 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902
UTEP Ticket Center Directions Link
Operating Hours Ticket Center:
Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sunday: CLOSED
Sun Bowl Box Office North/Will Call:
North Gate
Open at 2:00 PM Friday, June 13 and
Saturday, June 14th
Phone Number:
(915) 747-5234
Ticket Tips!
- DON’T GET SCAMMED!
- Add your tickets to your wallet before heading to the venue.
- The north gate will have enhanced WiFi systems.
- KNOW WHERE YOU ARE SEATED
- Please check your ticket or Click here to see the map for guidance .
HOW TO TRANSFER TICKETS TO FRIENDS
BOUGHT TICKETS THROUGH A THIRD-PARTY VENDOR?
Concert Etiquette
- Always be aware and respectful to those around you
- The Sun Bowl has a strict clear bag policy.
- Please note that the Sun Bowl has stadium seating (benches)
- Stadium chairs are welcome, as long as they fit 14" X 14" with no cup holder
- They will also be available to rent on the day of the concert.
- No professional cameras or selfie sticks are allowed
- Water stations will be available, you are encouraged to bring in a plastic, reusable water bottle
- Metal, glass or any material other than plastic water bottles will NOT be allowed
Clear Bag Policy Water Bottle Guide
Prohibited Items
- Glass containers
- Alcohol
- Coolers and ice chests
- Laser pens/pointers
- Fireworks
- Outside Food and beverages
- Pets
- Missile-like objects
- Posters, signs, flags or banners
- Video and audio recording device to include Selfie Sticks, Go-Pros or Tablets
- Professional Cameras
- Weapons
- Wallet Chains
- Artificial Noisemakers
- Car Seats and Baby Carriers (Must have tickets for car seat and baby carrier)
- Drones
- Umbrellas
- Lawn chairs
- Strollers
- Any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.
- Flags
- Sealed bottled water (plastic only)
The guest must throw the prohibited item in the trash or return the item to his/her vehicle. UTEP reserves the right to confiscate any prohibited items and/or escort the guest from the building. Please note that this list is subject to change.
Permitted Items
- Plastic reusable water bottles
- Clear Fanny Packs
- Radios with headset only
- Service Animals
- Still Cameras with NO detachable lens
- Blankets
- Baby Food (in plastic containers only)
- Stadium seat cushions - No larger than 14” x 14”
- Bags - No larger than 14”x14”x16”
Water Stations
Download Map Floor Water Stations Hydratation Tips
Safety Precautions
Please note that the concerts take place in the middle of a Texas summer. Please read the following notes to help prepare!
- Do not line up earlier than 1 hour prior to specific check-in time for VIP guests
- Do not line up earlier than 3:00 PM for general attendance
- Drink lots of water!
- Read our “Concert Attire Tips” Guide
- Only bring essentials:
- Wallet
- Keys
- Phone
- Earplugs, etc.
- Wear sunscreen, the Sun Bowl is an open stadium
- Wear a hat
- Take your medications
- Charge your phone
- Portable chargers will activate our security system. We ask that you have them in hand while passing through the security scanner.
Know Your Venue
Main Office Phone Number: 915-747-5481
Stadium seating
GA FLOOR:
- Floor wristbands only
- Double Scan Tickets
- Make sure to save your tickets to your phone’s wallet. You will have to have your ticket scanned a second time to get your floor wristband.
- Floor Breaks
- Please stay within the marked lines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
- This will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.
Floor Break Map Section Map Food Options
ADA Accomodations
- Sign Language Area
- An interpreter will be provided on the floor
- KultureCity
- KultureCity is a mobile sensory room that creates an inclusive environment for individuals with sensory processing needs or invisible disabilities.
- For more information: KultureCity
- SUBPACs will be available.
- ADA Parking will be at GR2.
- ADA Parking Placards will be required.
- Touch Tours are available to enhance the experience of those who are visually impaired.
- The Coldplay team will provide a better understanding of the stage and its layout, the instruments, and the band’s wardrobe.
- Pre-book to at email: access@coldplay.com
What to Expect When You Arrive
- Our venue uses EVOLV walk-through scanners
- Please have reusable plastic water bottles, portable chargers, small, collapsible umbrellas, and stadium seats in hand.
- North Gate will have a WiFi enhanced system
- Please save your tickets to your phone before arriving.
- Please have your tickets open and ready to scan as you approach the gate.
- Once inside, there will be:
- DJ
- KultureCity
- Global Citizen
- Make sure to get your Pix Mob wristbands and Moon Goggles
Sustainability Practices
As of 2024, the Music Of The Spheres Tour has produced 59% less CO2e emissions than Coldplay’s last stadium tour (2016-17).
In 2023, Coldplay...
- Diverted over 72% of show waste from landfills
- Partnered with 23 green transport providers to
- provide free or discounted rides for fans
- Had water stations at 100% of our shows
With your help, in 2025 we aim to...
- Hit 75% diversion rate from landfills
- See ZERO single-use plastics at as many shows as possible
- Provide free or discounted public transportation at all of our shows
The UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium is happy to contribute to help our environment, but we need your help! We kindly ask that no single-use plastic be used, use the recycling bins provided, and help us pick up your trash at all times during and after the event.
Transportation
Let's Green The Scene, El Paso
Do your part to reduce our carbon footprint by choosing eco- friendly transportation options to reach your next destination —and the Music of the Spheres World Tour in El Paso, Texas. Whether it’s the electric-powered El Paso Streetcar, natural- gas-powered Sun Metro, walking, biking, or other low-emission vehicles, your choices make a difference. Together, we can build a greener future by embracing sustainable practices, reducing waste, and conserving resources. Here are some eco-friendly ride options to the show:
El Paso Streetcar
Service extended until midnight on June 13 & 14. RIDES ARE FREE. Track the Streetcar using the Ride Sun Metro App. More info: www.epstreetcar.com or (915) 212-3333.
Sun Metro
Eco-friendly, low-cost public transit service. Access fare and route planning info at www.SunMetro.net, the Ride Sun Metro App, or by calling (915) 212-3333. Sun Metro has several routes that can get you to the Sun Bowl. Routes stop operating before the concert ends. Please make alternative transportation arrangements after the concert.
Park and Ride
Reduce emissions—park downtown and ride the Streetcar or Sun Metro to the Sun Bowl. Find metered spots, lots, and garages via the Park915 App or at www.park915.com.
Coldplay Traffic Management Plan - Street Closures
Please come early and expect road closures around the Sun Bowl Stadium. This traffic management plan is designed for your safety and we appreciate your cooperation. Please use Sun Metro, the Streetcar, ride your bike or use Uber/Lyft options to ease your travel.
Post Concert Tips
- If you are going in a group, pick a designated meet-up spot!
- Stay alert when in large crowds.
- Be mindful of those around you.
- Know how you’ll get home.
- Be aware of ride-share pick-up/drop-off locations and shuttle route.
- Please use the available trash cans and recycling.
- Be aware of existing traffic, and if you are driving, be aware of anyone who may be walking/crossing.
- Use crosswalks.
- Walk on sidewalks.
- Be aware of any road closures, please refer to the following maps.
- If you are riding a bike, ensure that you have reflectors and/or lights for safety.
Evacuation Plan
In case of an emergency, please exit through the nearest exit. Listen to the staff as they try to advise you. Once you have exited, we advise that you proceed to your vehicles and leave the area. If the emergency is due to weather, the show may be delayed. Voice announcements will be made in case of any emergency.
Medical
- If you require medical attention, please locate the nearest security guard so that they can dispatch someone to your location.
- In non-emergency situations, please refer to the provided venue map to locate the nearest medical room for assistance.
- Please stay safe and hydrated to ensure a fun experience!
Stadium Directory and Medical Services
Sun Bowl Stadium Upper East Level Medical Services