Coldplay Concert: Sun Bowl Stadium Fan Guide

ABC-7 has republished in full the Sun Bowl Stadium Fan Guide for the Cold Play concert happening June 13 and 14, 2025. Find the original Fan Guide here.

General Information

Concert Day 1

Friday June 13th , 2025

Doors open at - 5:00 PM

Sun Bowl Stadium

Concert Day 2

Saturday June 14th , 2025

Doors open at - 5:00 PM

Sun Bowl Stadium

Camping

Overnight camping is not allowed

Guests are allowed to start lining up at 3:00 PM on the day of concert

Parking

Parking for sale on event day only!



(Click on Image to Open Map)

UTEP has contracted with the Goldmine Collective to provide parking services for select University Special Events. The Goldmine Collective supports UTEP Athletics by providing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Miner Student Athletes in the El Paso Community. For the upcoming Coldplay Concerts, general parking will cost $30 per vehicle. For some lots closest to the Sun Bowl Stadium, parking will cost $40 per vehicle.

Any passes bought before the event will not be honored.

Electric vehicle parking is available at a reduced cost. See parking map.

Be aware of scams. UTEP will not be selling parking until the day of the event. Park and pay at the entrance of each lot.

Ride a bicycle and park for free! GR1 lot, electric scooters are also welcome.

Uber/Lyft pick up/drop off will be at SB10, and event ride-share shuttles will be available to and from the North Gate of the Sun Bowl starting at 2:00 PM until midnight. See the shuttle map.

Security onsite, location to secure bicycle and scooter available, bring only your locking device.

For general parking prices, please refer to the map.

Download Map Shuttle Route

The University inner campus will maintain normal operating hours on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14, with regular business and classes in session. Due to the Coldplay show at the Sun Bowl, parking on the inner campus will be restricted to UTEP IC Orange and Red parking permits only during the following times:

Friday, June 13, 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, June 14, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

VIP Information

VIP can begin to line up an hour prior to their check-in time at the North Gate. There will be a dedicated security lane until 4:00 PM.

VIP Parking Garage Map

VIP 1: ULTIMATE SPHERES EXPERIENCE

VIP 2: KAOTICA LOUNGE EXPERIENCE

VIP 3: KUBIK EXPERIENCE

VIP 4: FLORIS EARLY ENTRY EXPERIENCE

Box Office

Address: Main Office

2901 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902

UTEP Ticket Center Directions Link

Operating Hours Ticket Center:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

Sun Bowl Box Office North/Will Call:

North Gate

Open at 2:00 PM Friday, June 13 and

Saturday, June 14th

Phone Number:

(915) 747-5234

Ticket Tips!

DON’T GET SCAMMED!

Add your tickets to your wallet before heading to the venue. The north gate will have enhanced WiFi systems.

KNOW WHERE YOU ARE SEATED Please check your ticket or Click here to see the map for guidance .



DOWNLOAD YOUR TICKETS

HOW TO ACCESS YOUR TICKETS

HOW TO TRANSFER TICKETS TO FRIENDS

BOUGHT TICKETS THROUGH A THIRD-PARTY VENDOR?

NEED ASSISTANCE?

Concert Etiquette

Always be aware and respectful to those around you

The Sun Bowl has a strict clear bag policy.

clear bag policy. Please note that the Sun Bowl has stadium seating (benches) Stadium chairs are welcome, as long as they fit 14" X 14" with no cup holder They will also be available to rent on the day of the concert.

No professional cameras or selfie sticks are allowed

Water stations will be available, you are encouraged to bring in a plastic, reusable water bottle Metal, glass or any material other than plastic water bottles will NOT be allowed



Clear Bag Policy Water Bottle Guide

Prohibited Items

Glass containers

Alcohol

Coolers and ice chests

Laser pens/pointers

Fireworks

Outside Food and beverages

Pets

Missile-like objects

Posters, signs, flags or banners

Video and audio recording device to include Selfie Sticks, Go-Pros or Tablets

Professional Cameras

Weapons

Wallet Chains

Artificial Noisemakers

Car Seats and Baby Carriers (Must have tickets for car seat and baby carrier)

Drones

Umbrellas

Lawn chairs

Strollers

Any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

Flags

Sealed bottled water (plastic only)

The guest must throw the prohibited item in the trash or return the item to his/her vehicle. UTEP reserves the right to confiscate any prohibited items and/or escort the guest from the building. Please note that this list is subject to change.

Permitted Items

Plastic reusable water bottles

Clear Fanny Packs

Radios with headset only

Service Animals

Still Cameras with NO detachable lens

Blankets

Baby Food (in plastic containers only)

Stadium seat cushions - No larger than 14” x 14”

Bags - No larger than 14”x14”x16”

Water Stations

Download Map Floor Water Stations Hydratation Tips

Safety Precautions

Please note that the concerts take place in the middle of a Texas summer. Please read the following notes to help prepare!

Do not line up earlier than 1 hour prior to specific check-in time for VIP guests

to specific check-in time Do not line up earlier than 3:00 PM for general attendance

for general attendance Drink lots of water!

Read our “ Concert Attire Tips ” Guide

” Guide Only bring essentials: Wallet Keys Phone Earplugs, etc.

Wear sunscreen, the Sun Bowl is an open stadium

Wear a hat

Take your medications

Charge your phone Portable chargers will activate our security system. We ask that you have them in hand while passing through the security scanner.



Know Your Venue

Main Office Phone Number: 915-747-5481

Stadium seating

GA FLOOR:

Floor wristbands only

Double Scan Tickets Make sure to save your tickets to your phone’s wallet. You will have to have your ticket scanned a second time to get your floor wristband.

Floor Breaks Please stay within the marked lines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. This will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.



Floor Break Map Section Map Food Options

ADA Accomodations

Sign Language Area An interpreter will be provided on the floor

KultureCity KultureCity is a mobile sensory room that creates an inclusive environment for individuals with sensory processing needs or invisible disabilities. For more information: KultureCity

SUBPACs will be available.

ADA Parking will be at GR2. ADA Parking Placards will be required.

Touch Tours are available to enhance the experience of those who are visually impaired . The Coldplay team will provide a better understanding of the stage and its layout, the instruments, and the band’s wardrobe. Pre-book to at email: access@coldplay.com

.

ADA Parking Map

What to Expect When You Arrive

Our venue uses EVOLV walk-through scanners Please have reusable plastic water bottles, portable chargers, small, collapsible umbrellas, and stadium seats in hand.

North Gate will have a WiFi enhanced system Please save your tickets to your phone before arriving.

Please have your tickets open and ready to scan as you approach the gate.

Once inside, there will be: DJ KultureCity Global Citizen Make sure to get your Pix Mob wristbands and Moon Goggles



North Gate Map

Sustainability Practices

As of 2024, the Music Of The Spheres Tour has produced 59% less CO2e emissions than Coldplay’s last stadium tour (2016-17).

In 2023, Coldplay...

Diverted over 72% of show waste from landfills

Partnered with 23 green transport providers to

provide free or discounted rides for fans

Had water stations at 100% of our shows

With your help, in 2025 we aim to...

Hit 75% diversion rate from landfills

See ZERO single-use plastics at as many shows as possible

Provide free or discounted public transportation at all of our shows

The UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium is happy to contribute to help our environment, but we need your help! We kindly ask that no single-use plastic be used, use the recycling bins provided, and help us pick up your trash at all times during and after the event.

The UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium is happy to contribute to help our environment, but we need your help!

We kindly ask that no single-use plastic be used

Use the recycling bins provided, and

Help us pick up your trash at all times during and after the event.

Transportation

Let's Green The Scene, El Paso

Do your part to reduce our carbon footprint by choosing eco- friendly transportation options to reach your next destination —and the Music of the Spheres World Tour in El Paso, Texas. Whether it’s the electric-powered El Paso Streetcar, natural- gas-powered Sun Metro, walking, biking, or other low-emission vehicles, your choices make a difference. Together, we can build a greener future by embracing sustainable practices, reducing waste, and conserving resources. Here are some eco-friendly ride options to the show:

El Paso Streetcar

Service extended until midnight on June 13 & 14. RIDES ARE FREE. Track the Streetcar using the Ride Sun Metro App. More info: www.epstreetcar.com or (915) 212-3333.

Sun Metro

Eco-friendly, low-cost public transit service. Access fare and route planning info at www.SunMetro.net, the Ride Sun Metro App, or by calling (915) 212-3333. Sun Metro has several routes that can get you to the Sun Bowl. Routes stop operating before the concert ends. Please make alternative transportation arrangements after the concert.

Park and Ride

Reduce emissions—park downtown and ride the Streetcar or Sun Metro to the Sun Bowl. Find metered spots, lots, and garages via the Park915 App or at www.park915.com.

Coldplay Traffic Management Plan - Street Closures

Please come early and expect road closures around the Sun Bowl Stadium. This traffic management plan is designed for your safety and we appreciate your cooperation. Please use Sun Metro, the Streetcar, ride your bike or use Uber/Lyft options to ease your travel.

Traffic Management

Post Concert Tips

If you are going in a group, pick a designated meet-up spot!

Stay alert when in large crowds.

Be mindful of those around you.

Know how you’ll get home. Be aware of ride-share pick-up/drop-off locations and shuttle route.

Please use the available trash cans and recycling.

Be aware of existing traffic , and if you are driving, be aware of anyone who may be walking/crossing.

, and if you are driving, be aware of anyone who may be walking/crossing. Use crosswalks.

Walk on sidewalks.

Be aware of any road closures , please refer to the following maps.

, please refer to the following maps. If you are riding a bike, ensure that you have reflectors and/or lights for safety.

Evacuation Plan

In case of an emergency, please exit through the nearest exit. Listen to the staff as they try to advise you. Once you have exited, we advise that you proceed to your vehicles and leave the area. If the emergency is due to weather, the show may be delayed. Voice announcements will be made in case of any emergency.

Evacuation Map

Medical

If you require medical attention, please locate the nearest security guard so that they can dispatch someone to your location.

In non-emergency situations, please refer to the provided venue map to locate the nearest medical room for assistance.

Please stay safe and hydrated to ensure a fun experience!

Stadium Directory and Medical Services

Sun Bowl Stadium Upper East Level Medical Services

Sun Bowl Stadium Upper West Level Medical Services