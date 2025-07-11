Skip to Content
Backstage look at UTEP Dinner Theatre’s: The SpongeBob Musical

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Dinner Theatre's production of The SpongeBob Musical opens tonight July 11. ABC-7's Sarah Coria is a part of the ensemble and gives us a backstage look at the preparations.

Show Dates and Times:

  • Dinner Performances (6:30 PM Dinner, 7:30 PM Performance):
    • July 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26
  • Sunday Matinee Dinner Performance (1:00 PM Dinner, 2:00 PM Performance):
    • July 13
  • No Dinner Matinee Performances (2:00 PM Performance):
    • July 20, 27

You can buy tickets for the "SpongeBob Musical" at the UTEP ticket center (915) 747-5234 & online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/utep-dinner-theatre-tickets-el-paso/venue/98502.

You can find out more about the UTEP Dinner by following this link https://www.utep.edu/liberalarts/udt.

