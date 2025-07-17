Skip to Content
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen releases new song ‘Ciudad Juárez’

Bruce Springsteen via YouTube
By
Published 10:55 AM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is commemorating Ciudad Juárez with a song on his new album. Tracks II: The Lost Albums is a compilation of unreleased tracks created from 1983–2018.

The New Jersey native, who is arguably most famous for singing about being born in the USA, takes on a more sorrowful tone when telling the tale of "the city of death."

Drugs, maquiladoras, colonias, bullets, blood, and lost daughters fill the lyrics of Ciudad Juárez. "The drugs flow north across the river, the guns flow south / The blood flows here from the devil's mouth," Springsteen sings in the second verse.

Read the complete lyrics here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content