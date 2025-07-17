Bruce Springsteen releases new song ‘Ciudad Juárez’

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is commemorating Ciudad Juárez with a song on his new album. Tracks II: The Lost Albums is a compilation of unreleased tracks created from 1983–2018.

The New Jersey native, who is arguably most famous for singing about being born in the USA, takes on a more sorrowful tone when telling the tale of "the city of death."

Drugs, maquiladoras, colonias, bullets, blood, and lost daughters fill the lyrics of Ciudad Juárez. "The drugs flow north across the river, the guns flow south / The blood flows here from the devil's mouth," Springsteen sings in the second verse.

Read the complete lyrics here.