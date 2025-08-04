The Strokes to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre this October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Strokes are coming to El Paso! The rock band is set to play the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The tickets go on sale on Friday, August 8, 2025, according to El Paso Live.

"With singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti, The Strokes are about to rock the stage at the Abraham Chavez Theatre!" El Paso Live posted to Facebook.

The Strokes previously played El Paso in 2004, before the band became a big name in the rock scene.