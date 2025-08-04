Skip to Content
Entertainment

The Strokes to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre this October

El Paso Live via Facebook
By
Published 1:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Strokes are coming to El Paso! The rock band is set to play the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The tickets go on sale on Friday, August 8, 2025, according to El Paso Live.

"With singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti, The Strokes are about to rock the stage at the Abraham Chavez Theatre!" El Paso Live posted to Facebook.

The Strokes previously played El Paso in 2004, before the band became a big name in the rock scene.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content