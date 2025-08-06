El Paso Film Festival announces Kevin Smith as featured guest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kevin Smith, known for the cult classics Clerks, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will be a featured guest at this year's El Paso Film Festival.

Smith, an actor and filmmaker, will headline "An Evening with Kevin Smith," at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at the Plaza Theatre.

“This will be my first official visit to El Paso, Texas — and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Smith. “I’m not just coming to talk about my career; I’m here to share what I’ve learned with the next generation of indie filmmakers. Festivals like this are where passion meets opportunity, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

This year the El Paso Film Festival is celebrating its eighth year. The festival focuses on championing independent filmmaking and cross-cultural storytelling, focusing on diverse communities on the border.

“We founded this festival to spotlight bold voices in film,” said Carlos F. Corral, Artistic Director of the El Paso Film Festival. “Kevin Smith represents everything we love about independent cinema—raw creativity, fearless storytelling, and building community through film. We’re honored to bring him to the El Paso stage.”