MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho partnering with Peter Piper Pizza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho is partnering with Peter Piper Pizza for this year's event. Children 12 and under will get in free.

"Kids 12 and under will continue to enjoy free general admission to Airsho with Rocky’s Boarding Ticket," event organizers explained. "Kids tickets and The Maverick pizza will be available starting September 1, at any Peter Piper Pizza location."

The 2025 Amio Airsho will feature new on-site features, a new water policy, and new sponsors. Last year, some people who attended the first day of the air show expressed discomfort dealing with the event's water policy and the hot temperatures. Organizers adjusted the policy partway through the first day to accommodate guests.

Tickets are currently on sale at a lower price than last year. Organizers say they hope to make the event more accessible to the community.

The air show is also celebrating an all-new Maverick Pizza hitting the Peter Piper Pizza menu in honor of this year's event. The pizza features buffalo ranch chicken pizza and is only available for a limited time.

"Peter Piper Pizza will donate $1 of every sale towards MSSG Amigo Airsho’s Skybound Scholarship, which are granted annually to local students pursuing a degree in aviation or aerospace."