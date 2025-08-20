Skip to Content
Entertainment

County unveils plan for new Pan American Speedway in North Fabens

Pan American Speedway
KVIA
Pan American Speedway
By
New
Published 4:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The county unveiled its plan for a new motorsport entertainment venue in North Fabens today.

County officials say the Pan American Speedway will be located 40 minutes from central El Paso, keeping traffic away from congested areas while allowing residents from across the region to enjoy the new venue.

County officials call the speedway a "first-of-its kind development" that will create 29 full-time jobs that pay at or above the county's minimum wage.

The speedway will have a 1.7-mile, 40-foot-wide racetrack that can accommodate a variety of racing motor vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content