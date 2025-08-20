County unveils plan for new Pan American Speedway in North Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The county unveiled its plan for a new motorsport entertainment venue in North Fabens today.

County officials say the Pan American Speedway will be located 40 minutes from central El Paso, keeping traffic away from congested areas while allowing residents from across the region to enjoy the new venue.

County officials call the speedway a "first-of-its kind development" that will create 29 full-time jobs that pay at or above the county's minimum wage.

The speedway will have a 1.7-mile, 40-foot-wide racetrack that can accommodate a variety of racing motor vehicles.