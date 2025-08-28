Adventure Zone’s legendary taco recipe for sale

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Adventure Zone is selling the recipe for its legendary tacos. After announcing its closure earlier this summer, Adventure Zone said that the "overwhelming" number of calls and questions about the tacos has filled the owner's heart with love and memories.

Now, the shuttered entertainment venue and longtime home of one of the Borderland's most beloved tacos is taking offers for the taco recipe. In a social media post, Adventure Zone said it "would love to share this little piece of flavor history with someone who will cherish it as much as we have."

"The McCrory's Taco"

The taco recipe did not start with Adventure Zone. The entertainment business bought the recipe from McCrory's Pharmacy, which used to operate a lunch counter alongside its medicine business. When the lunch counter closed, Adventure Zone obtained the recipe and the tacos became a beloved part of the Adventure Zone experience.

The recipe's future

Now the taco recipe is looking for a new home. Anyone interested in buying the recipe can email Adventure Zone for more information at JrAdventureZone@Gmail.com.