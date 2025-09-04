Florida boy sneaks out for Chick-fil-A breakfast

A 5-year-old boy in Florida slipped out of his home barefoot to get breakfast at a Chick-fil-A, police told ABC News.

Officers said the boy, identified only as William, walked through his front gate while his parents were asleep and was later found inside the restaurant eating with a manager. He was safely reunited with his stunned parents after leading officers back home.

Weeks later, William returned to the Chick-fil-A — this time with his parents — and helped serve food alongside the officers who brought him back.

Police say the case is a reminder to teach children their home address and phone number.