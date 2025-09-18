La Nube named finalist for 2025 Children in Museums Award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Nube has been named a finalist for the 2025 Children in Museums Award. El Paso's new child-centered STEM center opened last year after years of anticipation from El Paso families.

Now, the museum is being recognized as a finalist for what city officials call "one of the most prestigious museum awards by The Network of European Museums Organization." City officials say La Nube is the only U.S. institution to make the nomination list this year. They say the Boston Children's Museum and the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia are both past winners.

"The announcement was made by Hands On! International in partnership with the European Museum Academy, spotlighting La Nube as one of only five museums worldwide to be shortlisted for this year's award," a city spokesperson explained.

The winner will be announced at an international conference in November in Liverpool, UK.

2025 Short List