Entertainment

Socorro Harvest Festival returns

Published 5:05 AM

SOCORRO, Texas — The annual Harvest Festival is returning Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. at 901 N. Rio Vista Road in Socorro.

The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, folklorico and mariachi performances, food trucks, local vendors, and children’s activities. Organizers say the festival celebrates Socorro’s agricultural roots and community spirit while supporting local businesses.

Residents and visitors are invited to take part in games, contests and festive fall traditions throughout the evening.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

